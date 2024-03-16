Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Susquehanna increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $315.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 876.83, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

