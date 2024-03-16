Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,682 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.08 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $100.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

