Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 107,978 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,978 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of CleanSpark worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $6,754,280.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,539,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 322,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $6,754,280.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,698,768 shares in the company, valued at $56,539,189.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,620 shares of company stock worth $7,499,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

CLSK opened at $17.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43. CleanSpark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

