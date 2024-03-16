Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VIS stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $210.47. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $238.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.