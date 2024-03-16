Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 15,698 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at $880,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of EPR stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 173.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

