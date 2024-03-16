Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 180,363 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $127.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.48. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $104.17 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

