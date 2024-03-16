Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 22,716 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,716 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 245.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,689 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,444,000 after acquiring an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.35. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.21 and a 12 month high of $129.71.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

