Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 28,480 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after buying an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,956,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,348 shares of company stock worth $1,464,235 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.