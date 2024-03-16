Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,391 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $515.66 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $354.83 and a 52-week high of $536.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.43. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.