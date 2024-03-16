Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 7,923 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,446,000 after acquiring an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $534,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon R. Duane bought 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $60,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,943.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,160,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Featured Stories

