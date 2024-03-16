Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 9,677 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,677 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 59.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,164,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agree Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,158,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $5,771,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $69.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised Agree Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares in the company, valued at $32,112,896.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,896.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,982 shares of company stock worth $3,866,277. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

