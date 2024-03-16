Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.63 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $149.68 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

