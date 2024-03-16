Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,545,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,096,000 after buying an additional 777,373 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 440,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after acquiring an additional 142,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

