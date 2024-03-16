Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,557,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after buying an additional 133,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,581.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.66, for a total transaction of $2,626,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.66, for a total value of $505,227.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,581.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $850.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $848.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $795.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $661.66 and a 52-week high of $914.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

