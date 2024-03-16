Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,341,000 after acquiring an additional 100,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,046,000 after buying an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $105.07. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.