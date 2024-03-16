Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock worth $6,543,381. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

