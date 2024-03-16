Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.11. 295,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,843,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FATE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 253.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $30,712.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,775 shares in the company, valued at $462,236.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 44,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,180,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,031,043.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock worth $199,732 over the last three months. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 240,624 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 38,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

