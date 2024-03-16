Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 14th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Fathom has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fathom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

