Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Update

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 14th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Fathom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTHM opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Fathom has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.02.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
