Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.18), reports. The business had revenue of $74.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.99 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.
Fathom Trading Down 12.2 %
Shares of FTHM opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.02. Fathom has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth $144,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 149.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
