Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 27,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 86.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

