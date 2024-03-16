Financial Comparison: Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) & Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

72.1% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 0.96 -$135.96 million ($1.64) -2.45 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $192.64 million 1.14 $2.51 million $0.05 76.22

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atea Pharmaceuticals. Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.07% -22.04% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1.30% 0.46% 0.39%

Volatility and Risk

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats Atea Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase III SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, a drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment and prophylaxis of dengue; and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, and Zika virus, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It also develops a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of bemnifosbuvir and ruzasvir for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. development, manufacture, and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson's disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company's pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

