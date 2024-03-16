Financial Comparison: Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) and Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $78.59 million 31.55 -$146.96 million ($2.52) -16.10 Turnstone Biologics $73.30 million 1.05 -$30.83 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Turnstone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kymera Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 6 6 0 2.50 Turnstone Biologics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 472.29%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -187.00% -34.83% -25.30% Turnstone Biologics N/A N/A -50.73%

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company develops STAT6, a Type 2 inflammation in allergic diseases; and TYK2, a treatment for inflammatory bowel disease, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Turnstone Biologics

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trial to treat cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

