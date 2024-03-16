Financial Contrast: United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) vs. Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Everi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.90 $234.20 million $3.63 14.14 Everi $807.82 million 0.95 $84.00 million $0.90 10.13

United Parks & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Everi. Everi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 Everi 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Parks & Resorts and Everi, as reported by MarketBeat.

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.74%. Everi has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given Everi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Everi is more favorable than United Parks & Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and Everi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% Everi 10.40% 42.93% 5.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Everi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Everi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everi has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc. develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages. It also provides financial access services, such as funds dispensed and transmitted, credit card and POS debit card financial access transactions; check warranty; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming operators with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; CashClub Wallet, a digital payments platform for gaming operators; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to gaming operators on their casino floors; loyalty kiosk and related equipment; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-funds dispensing terminals that perform authorizations for credit card financial access and POS debit card financial access transactions; and ancillary marketing and database services. Further, it provides Everi Compliance, a anti-money laundering management tool; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; and Loyalty platform, a software platform to adopt and deliver new promotional strategies, as well as support and maintenance services. It offers products for the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

