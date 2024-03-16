Financial Review: Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF)

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) and Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Chefs’ Warehouse and Bunzl, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chefs’ Warehouse 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bunzl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Chefs’ Warehouse’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chefs’ Warehouse is more favorable than Bunzl.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chefs’ Warehouse $3.43 billion 0.44 $34.59 million $0.86 44.00 Bunzl N/A N/A N/A $0.62 62.72

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Bunzl’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chefs’ Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than Bunzl. Chefs’ Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bunzl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.0% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Bunzl shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Chefs’ Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chefs’ Warehouse and Bunzl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chefs’ Warehouse 1.01% 12.30% 3.22% Bunzl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chefs’ Warehouse beats Bunzl on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour. The company serves menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos, and specialty food stores. It markets its center-of-the-plate products directly to consumers through a mail and e-commerce platform. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores. It also provides food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, contract caterers, food processors, commercial growers, and the leisure sector; and gloves, boots, hard hats, ear and eye protection, and other workwear, as well as cleaning and hygiene supplies, and asset protection products to industrial and construction, and ecommerce sectors. In addition, the company offers chemicals and hygiene paper to cleaning and facilities management companies, and industrial and public sector customers; gloves, masks, swabs, gowns, bandages, and other healthcare related equipment; and healthcare devices to hospitals, care homes, and other facilities serving the healthcare sector. Further, it provides packaging and other store supplies to retail chains, boutiques, department stores, home improvement chains, office supply companies, and related e-commerce sales channels. The company was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

