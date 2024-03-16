Financial Review: Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) vs. M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Redrow and M/I Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redrow 0 1 2 0 2.67 M/I Homes 0 1 0 0 2.00

M/I Homes has a consensus target price of $116.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.14%. Given M/I Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe M/I Homes is more favorable than Redrow.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redrow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes $4.03 billion 0.84 $465.36 million $16.24 7.53

This table compares Redrow and M/I Homes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Redrow.

Profitability

This table compares Redrow and M/I Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redrow N/A N/A N/A M/I Homes 11.54% 19.75% 11.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of M/I Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of M/I Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Redrow on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, multi-generational, and luxury homebuyers under the M/I Homes brand name. In addition, the company purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. Further, the company originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

