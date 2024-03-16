Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$47.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$47.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Finning International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Finning International

Insider Transactions at Finning International

Finning International Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TSE FTT opened at C$37.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$31.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 4.0011136 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.