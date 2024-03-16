FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 5.6%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 204,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 786,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FinVolution Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of FinVolution Group

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,176,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,918 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 377.8% in the 4th quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 471,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 372,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 579,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

