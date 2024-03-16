First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBMS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $765.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,948,000 after purchasing an additional 36,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancshares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

