First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 185,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 115,860 shares.The stock last traded at $60.91 and had previously closed at $61.11.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a market cap of $812.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

