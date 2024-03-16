First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFEM. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 102,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFEM opened at $60.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $36.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6271 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

