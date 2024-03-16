Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 219.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $31.09.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

