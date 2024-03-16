Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the February 14th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,000.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
UZAPF stock opened at $229.77 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 1 year low of $195.50 and a 1 year high of $229.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.27.
About Flughafen Zürich
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Zürich
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.