Fomento Económico Mexicano Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 26,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,131% compared to the typical daily volume of 806 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FMX

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FMX opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $143.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,294,000 after purchasing an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.