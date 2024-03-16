Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 234,194 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Formula One Group alerts:

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 356,487 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $10,822,945.32.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 213,385 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,612,801.15.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Trading Down 1.6 %

FWONA stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Formula One Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.