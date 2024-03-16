Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 234,194 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,733,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,067,570.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

On Friday, January 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 469,563 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.40 per share, with a total value of $14,274,715.20.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $69.11 on Friday. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

