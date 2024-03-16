Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $75,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $66.72 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

