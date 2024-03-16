Fortis Group Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,493,037 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $471,378,000 after buying an additional 235,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.00.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.42 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $263.28 and a 12 month high of $427.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

