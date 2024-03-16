Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $79.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. Fox Factory has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $125.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

