Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
FTF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
