Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

FTF opened at $6.32 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $6.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 176,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 111,532 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 176,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,132 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.