FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.05. 8,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.09.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

