FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FTC Solar

FTC Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a market cap of $55.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in FTC Solar by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 26,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.