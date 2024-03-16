FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.90.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Further Reading

