Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fuel Tech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Fuel Tech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fuel Tech’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.15 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 million, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

