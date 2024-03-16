Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,369 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

C stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.