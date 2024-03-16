Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 235 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $433.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.22 and its 200 day moving average is $395.76. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $297.19 and a one year high of $448.64.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

