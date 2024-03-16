Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 843 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $67,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Equitable Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $30.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,341. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

