Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $161.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,027,891,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

