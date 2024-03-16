Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 51 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.86.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $910.99 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $403.24 and a one year high of $951.52. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.94.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,456 shares of company stock valued at $28,641,748 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.