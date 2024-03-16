Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 812 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $214.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

