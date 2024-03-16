Fulton Bank N.A. Buys Shares of 14,189 ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 35,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TQQQ opened at $57.76 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $22.72 and a one year high of $64.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

